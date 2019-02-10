Hunt for six awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police holding cells
Police in Letsitele, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, have launched a massive manhunt following the escape of six awaiting-trial detainees from the holding cells on Saturday afternoon.
Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the six detainees escaped while being given food by the police.
The escaped detainees are:
- Adam Baloyi, 20, who was arrested for house robbery;
- Eddie Baloyi, 20, who was arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder;
- Benedict Ledwaba, 36, who was arrested for theft;
- Doctor Kubayi, 31, who was arrested for burglary;
- Lordwick Mhlongo, 36, who was arrested for burglary;
- Frank Nyambi, 31, who was arrested for burglary.