South Africa

Hunt for six awaiting-trial detainees who escaped from police holding cells

By ERNEST MABUZA - 10 February 2019 - 10:56
Police in are searching for six detainees who escaped from the holding cells at Letsitele police station.
Police in are searching for six detainees who escaped from the holding cells at Letsitele police station.
Image: Gallo Images/Thinkstock

Police in Letsitele, outside Tzaneen in Limpopo, have launched a massive manhunt  following the escape of six awaiting-trial detainees from the holding cells on Saturday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Col  Moatshe Ngoepe said the six detainees escaped while being given food by the police.

The escaped detainees are:

  •  Adam Baloyi, 20, who was arrested for house robbery;
  •  Eddie Baloyi, 20, who was arrested for armed robbery and attempted murder;
  •  Benedict Ledwaba, 36, who was arrested for theft;
  •  Doctor Kubayi, 31, who was arrested for burglary; 
  •  Lordwick Mhlongo, 36, who was arrested for burglary; 
  •  Frank Nyambi, 31, who was arrested for burglary. 

Fugitive among suspects nabbed for robbery in Limpopo

Three men who allegedly robbed an employee at a farm outside Tzaneen before making their getaway in a bakkie belonging to the farmer have been ...
News
1 month ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Political parties react to #SONA2019 speech
#SONA2019: Everything you need to know from Ramaphosa’s speech
X