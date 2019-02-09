Two suspects whom police believe might be linked to serious and violent crimes in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs have been shot dead during a high speed chase in Kyalami‚ Midrand.

A third suspect was arrested. Police also seized two unlicensed firearms with ammunition and a suspected stolen vehicle.

Police did not say when the incident occurred but said the arrest and seizure came after a team of detectives‚ investigating serious and violent crimes‚ observed a suspicious vehicle which failed to stop when they approached it.

“Suddenly a high speed chase and a shootout followed until the suspect's vehicle crashed into the boom gates of a complex.