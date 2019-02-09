Four people shot in brawl outside Umhlanga club

Four people‚ one of them a security officer‚ were shot during a brawl outside a club in Umhlanga north of Durban in the early hours of Saturday‚ paramedics said.

Netcare 911 spokesman Shawn Herbst said the emergency service had responded to reports of a shooting on Palm Boulevard in Umhlanga at around 3am on Saturday.

“Reports from the scene indicate that three members of the public and a security officer were shot during an altercation outside a club.

“The patients were treated on scene before being transported to hospital for further treatment‚” Herbst said.