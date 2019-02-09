Decomposing bodies of KZN mother and son discovered in locked bathroom

The decomposing bodies of an elderly woman and a 34-year-old man were discovered locked inside a bathroom at a house on the KwaZulu-Natal south coast on Friday.

The grim discovery was made at their home in Gamalakhe‚ a short distance from the holiday town of Margate.

The 34-year-old man is understood to have been associated with the television industry‚ and previously worked as an interpreter on a popular local soapie.

Police spokesman Colonel Thembeka Mbele said the "slightly decomposed bodies of a 73-year-old woman and a 34-year-old male were found at their home in Walter Sisulu Road."