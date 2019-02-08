'We feared Malema assassination' - EFF on parliament assault

The Economic Freedom Fighters party claims that their member acted in ‘self-defence’ when he slapped a parliamentary policing official following the State of the Nation Address (Sona) on Thursday evening.

A man who has been identified as EFF MP Marshall Dlamini was caught on camera slapping Warrant Officer Johan Carstens, during an altercation allegedly involving party leader Julius Malema and his deputy Floyd Shivambu.

In the video, Malema – who is being held back – is seen approaching Carstens and wagging his finger at him. A man in a suit and white shirt then tries to restrain Malema when the scuffle is then joined by Shivambu.

Marshall and is then overpowered.The trio is then seen charging towards Carstens who then takes a few steps back away from them before being slapped by Marshall.

Marshall and Malema are then pushed away by people around Carstens.