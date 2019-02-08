When a homeowner in Bryanston‚ Sandton‚ was confronted by four would-be burglars in his house‚ he exchanged fire with an armed suspect.

One man‚ believed to be in his 20s‚ died of a gunshot wound during the incident‚ said Netcare 911‚ which was alerted at 9.30pm on Thursday.

The homeowner's weapon was a legally licensed firearm‚ police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said on Friday. An unlicensed firearm belonging to the suspects was seized at the scene.

An inquest docket has been opened.