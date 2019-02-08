Suspect killed as Bryanston resident shoots at four home invaders

When a homeowner in Bryanston, Sandton, was confronted by four would-be burglars in his house, he exchanged fire with an armed suspect.

One man, believed to be in his 20s, died of a gunshot wound during the incident, said Netcare 911, which was alerted at 9.30pm on Thursday.

The homeowner's weapon was a legally licensed firearm, police spokesperson Col Lungelo Dlamini said on Friday.

An unlicensed firearm belonging to the suspects was seized at the scene.

An inquest docket has been opened.

Dlamini said, according to information provided to the police, "The owner of the house woke up and saw four suspects who were already inside the house. One of the suspects shot at him and he returned fire with his licensed firearm. He fired several shots and one of the suspects was fatally shot while three others managed to escape."

The homeowner, 50, was not injured, "but he was taken to the hospital as he was traumatised".

Police have launched a manhunt for the other three suspects.