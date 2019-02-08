Sona2019 | R187bn projects in place Ramaphosa says attracting investors will create jobs

President Cyril Ramaphosa has promised the country that projects worth R187bn are being implemented.

Delivering his State of the Nation Address last night, Ramaphosa said these project would address the high rate of unemployment.

"To prove that our investment conference was not just a talk shop where empty promises were made, as we speak, projects to the value of R187bn are being implemented, and projects worth another R26bn are in pre-

implementation phase," Ramaphosa said .

Last year, Ramaphosa managed to secure R290bn of his planned target to mobilise R1.2-trillion in investment over four years.

Ramaphosa said that through lessons that the government has learnt over the years, the country aims to raise even more investment this year.