Sona promised more than government can deliver, say opposition parties

President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address (Sona) largely dealt with the issues facing SA, but it promised more than government can deliver.

This was the gist of the reaction from opposition parties, who were speaking outside parliament after the address on Thursday night. The speech was also lacking in some areas, they said.

DA leader Mmusi Maimane said that “we need a better plan”.

“It was nice and flowery, nice talk, nice address ... We want to see a job in every home. He should have talked more about crime. We need a better plan,” Maimane said.

Freedom Front Plus leader Pieter Groenewald said Ramaphosa’s plan for job creation was not practical.

“It’s a good analysis, but the question remains: what is happening in practice? Job creation is a huge problem; he is not going to comply to his wishes. It’s a pipe dream.

"He’s talking about Eskom but he doesn’t tell us about how he is going to solve the problem. It’s nice words, but it doesn’t happen in reality,” he said.