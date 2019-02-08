South Africa

Hunt for Sars commissioner

By Ernest Mabuza - 08 February 2019 - 07:49
Trevor Manuel.
Image: Waldo Swiegers

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has appointed a seven-member panel to interview and recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa a shortlist of candidates for the position of commissioner of Sars.

The panel will be chaired by Trevor Manuel, who served as finance minister from 1996 to 2009. Other members of the panel are high court judge and Competition Appeal Court president Dennis Davis, Eskom board member and businesswoman Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, National Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat, businesswoman Thandi Orleyn, former Nampak human resources group executive Fezekile Tshiqi and independent consultant Angela Bester.

The panel has already commenced its work and is expected to complete the process in the next few weeks, the finance ministry said.

It said Mboweni was overseeing the initial steps of the appointment process and would submit the panel's recommendations to Ramaphosa for his consideration.

The ministry said the process for the appointment took into account the recommendations made by the commission of inquiry into Sars, chaired by judge Robert Nugent.

The Nugent commission recommended the appointment of people to a selection panel who ".should be apolitical and not answerable to any constituency, and should be persons of high standing who are able to inspire confidence across the tax-paying spectrum".

