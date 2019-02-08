Hunt for Sars commissioner

Finance minister Tito Mboweni has appointed a seven-member panel to interview and recommend to President Cyril Ramaphosa a shortlist of candidates for the position of commissioner of Sars.

The panel will be chaired by Trevor Manuel, who served as finance minister from 1996 to 2009. Other members of the panel are high court judge and Competition Appeal Court president Dennis Davis, Eskom board member and businesswoman Sindi Mabaso-Koyana, National Treasury deputy director-general Ismail Momoniat, businesswoman Thandi Orleyn, former Nampak human resources group executive Fezekile Tshiqi and independent consultant Angela Bester.

The panel has already commenced its work and is expected to complete the process in the next few weeks, the finance ministry said.