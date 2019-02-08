The Guptas are reported to be hosting a lavish double wedding at a palatial hotel in Abu Dhabi.

The AmaBhungane Centre for Investigative Journalism published a nine-page wedding invitation on Friday and said the bash‚ an event lasting five days between February 19 and 23‚ could end up costing as much as R100m.

"The wedding is a double-feature‚ with Rajesh 'Tony' Gupta’s daughter Shubhangi Singhala marrying Chetan Jain and Atul Gupta’s son Srikant Singhala tying the knot with Akhya Bansal.

"This is the third publicly lavish wedding the family has funded‚" said AmaBhungane.