'FNB creator' Mulalo Negondeni scores a call to the derby

The architectural skills of a student from a Limpopo village have scored him funding for his studies and free tickets to tomorrow's Soweto Derby at FNB Stadium.

Mulalo Negondeni, 24, from Mukula village outside Thohoyandou uses waste materials to build various structures including shopping malls, skyscrapers and stadiums.

He has also designed a replica of the FNB Stadium, which he will visit and tour tomorrow with his family - his second visit to the venue.

Stadium Management SA, who manage the stadium, have invited Negondeni and his three guests to watch the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs tomorrow.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity afforded me," he said yesterday.

Negondeni is currently enrolled for a level 4 civil engineering for roads construction at the Vhembe TVET College's Makwarela campus in Sibasa.