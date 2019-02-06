Shock revelations from the NPA inquiry so far

Many allegations have been made against suspended deputy national director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba and suspended specialised crime unit head Lawrence Mrwebi.



In October 2018 the two were suspended, pending an inquiry into their fitness to hold office.



Both Jiba and Mrwebi were also implicated by former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi during his testimony at the Zondo commission.



Several key witnesses and NPA employees have appeared before the commission to testify about Jiba's time in office and the controversies that led to her suspension.

Here is what they allege.

Johan Booysen

The former KZN Hawks boss told the commission that he was charged with racketeering for blocking the business interests of Jacob Zuma's son Edward.

Business Day reported that Booysen alleged that Edward Zuma had approached him to release R15m that had been frozen by the elite unit as part of an investigation into businessman Thoshan Panday.

He told the commission that he believed that the investigation into Panday is what led to him being charged with racketeering, which was authorised by Jiba.

Booysen maintained that Jiba used insufficient evidence to charge him, as the affidavits she had relied on did not implicate him in any crime.

Jan Ferreira

The senior NPA official revealed that former NPA boss Shaun Abrahams had allegedly interfered in the prosecution of Jiba, calling his interest in the case "exceptional".

Ferreira was overseeing the investigation into Jiba's alleged wrongdoing when she prosecuted Booysen on racketeering charges.

Abrahams is said to have removed Gerhard van Eeden from overseeing the prosecuting team against Jiba and further instructed that both he and Ferreira report to the regional head of the Specialised Commercial Crimes Unit, Marshall Mokgatlhe.

Ferreria said Abrahams informed them that Mokgatlhe took an independent decision to withdraw the case against Jiba.