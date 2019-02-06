Ekurhuleni teacher accused of sexually assaulting 23 pupils
A 55-year-old teacher has been removed from a primary school in Midrand following allegations of sexually assaulting 23 pupils aged between 10 and 12.
The incident happened at Valhalla Primary School about two weeks ago but only came to light at a parents' meeting on Tuesday.
Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mabona said the school knew about the incident when metro police officials were conducting safety sessions at the school.
“It was then that the pupils confided in them [metro police officials] that the teacher had touched them in an inappropriate manner in June last year. The officials informed the principal of what had happened,” Mabona said, noting that the teacher was permanently hired by the department this year.
“He will report at the district while we are still waiting for paperwork to have him suspended. A case of sexual assault has also been opened against the teacher."
Social workers have been sent to the school to counsel the affected learners. Meanwhile, a group of people from the #Notinmyname have decided to camp outside the school in solidarity with the affected pupils.