American R&B singer Carl Thomas cancels SA show

American R&B singer Carl Thomas has cancelled his South African concert just a week before he was scheduled to hit the stage.

Concert organiser and Muthaland boss Lance Stehr confirmed the news to SowetanLIVE this afternoon.

According to Stehr, the 46-year-old I Wish singer was forced to push back his visit to South Africa by four months following a “tragedy”

“The reason that it has been postponed is that there has been a tragedy that happened with him,” Stehr said.

“We don’t want to go deep into his private life. We have been working on this for month and we are disappointed.”

Thomas was scheduled to headline the Evening of Love concert at Sun Arena, in Pretoria, on February 14 and 15 alongside Vusi Nova, Thami Shobede and Ntsika.

With Thomas’ cancellation, the concert will only take place on Valentine’s Day.

Ringo Madlingozi, Ntando, Thabsie and Sjava have been added to the new lineup.

Somizi and Moshe Ndika will host.

“For ticket holders who wanted to see Carl Thomas, a full refund will be available upon your request from Computicket,” Stehr said.

Tickets cost R250 – 650 for general access, R1200 for VIP and R1850 for VVIP.