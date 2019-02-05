He said another charge in relation to the Meat Safety Act‚ which involved the prohibition of slaughter of animals at places other than abattoirs‚ did not apply to slaughter for private consumption or for cultural or religious purposes.

"The act is silent on whether it is an offence when you do not apply for permission to slaughter. All the penalties prescribed in the first section of the act do not speak to this particular matter. Therefore‚ in terms of whatever evidence we gathered‚ we could not find conduct in terms of the members who were there which violated prohibitions in the act‚" said Veary.

Professional Protection Alternatives (PPA)‚ the security company at the centre of the controversy‚ admitted in parliament that it was not acting on the authority of the city of Cape Town. Company director Chris Diedericks said PPA did not have a formal agreement with the city and was not remunerated by the city when it helped with security matters.

The meeting heard that the city had laid charges against PPA for misrepresenting it. At the time of the incident‚ the company insisted that it was acting on behalf of the city.

Diedericks said on Monday that while they did not have a formal agreement with the city‚ they were called on occasionally to help as incidents of crime had increased on the beach. The company was mainly hired by individual residents of Clifton and Camps Bay.

Diedericks said PPA should‚ in fact‚ be applauded for going beyond the call of duty to protect citizens. He said its officers had merely advised beachgoers about what happened at the beach a week earlier - that there was a security incident which led to the beach being closed early. He said it would be illogical to claim the incident was racial.