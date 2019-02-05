Hoffman said Lea was focused on his cellphone even when cases that required his “undivided attention” were presented to him.

“Everyone was shocked at his lack of interest‚ which was not only offensive but so blatantly disrespectful of the impact it has on the lives of those he has authority over - and their families‚” Hoffman wrote on her Facebook post‚ which attracted over 1‚000 angry responses.

“In my presence‚ the punishments he meted out did not match the merits of the cases presented. He was irritated and mouthing to the prosecutor‚ Mr Meyer‚ that he wanted to go on lunch. Like a belligerent child‚ he rushed through the presentations‚ barely containing his impatience. And nobody dared to say a word.

"I decided to film him doing the old-guy one-finger typing while the one court official known as Happy Mbabane was sleeping during the trials.”