Oliver Mtukudzi's life celebrated in Joburg memorial
While many were celebrating the fruitful career of late world music star Oliver Mtukudzi, it was an emotional moment for his daughters.
Mtukudzi's memorial celebration was at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. Mtukudzi succumbed to diabetes on January 24 in Zimbabwe.
His two daughters Selmor and Sandra were scheduled to do media interviews before the memorial starts were part of the band before the event started.
Mtukudzi's manager Walter Wanyanya said: "This is difficult for a lot of us. It is difficult because we did not see it coming. We prayed that he get better. But it was not to be.
We wanted him to continue entertaining and teaching people through music. We need to continue celebrating Dr Mtukudzi. Let this be a celebration. Thank you South Africa for houring him."
T-Musicman boss Peter Tladi said:"I met the tall giant through his musical genius and I brought him to South Africa to perform in the early 1990s. Since that introduction we never parted ways.We have lost one of the greatest musicians who graced and entertained masses at festivals. Oliver contributed to South Africa because wherever he performed people came in numbers."