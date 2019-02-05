Oliver Mtukudzi's life celebrated in Joburg memorial

While many were celebrating the fruitful career of late world music star Oliver Mtukudzi, it was an emotional moment for his daughters.

Mtukudzi's memorial celebration was at Joburg Theatre in Braamfontein. Mtukudzi succumbed to diabetes on January 24 in Zimbabwe.

His two daughters Selmor and Sandra were scheduled to do media interviews before the memorial starts were part of the band before the event started.