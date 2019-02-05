No bail for Vlakfontein mass murder accused Fita Khupe

The 61-year-old man accused of murdering seven family members in Vlakfontein was denied bail in the Protea magistrate's court yesterday.

Fita Khupe faces seven counts of murder and possession of stolen property after he and Ernest Mabaso, his deceased co-accused, were arrested for allegedly killing members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein in October.

Magistrate David Mhango said the seven counts of murder were accompanied with seven life sentences that could encourage Khupe to evade trial.

"Seven family members were brutally killed. I have no doubt in my mind that if Mr Khupe is given bail he might evade justice. He faces seven counts of murder," Mhango said.

Mhango said Khupe was a flight risk. "Mr Khupe is a Zimbabwean national even though he holds a South African passport and if he goes beyond the border it will not be easy to trace him," he said.