South Africa

Manifestos don't win you love of the voters

By Neo Goba - 05 February 2019 - 08:28
Supporters of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) display a placard bearing the face of party leader Julius Malema during the launch of its election manifesto in Soshanguve, near Pretoria, at the weekend.
Image: REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Do political parties manifestos really matter when it comes to who you vote for? How many people have actually read the ANC's 66-page and the EFF's 170-page manifestos?

Do voters base their vote on what is contained in a manifesto or rather on how appealing the organisation is?

These are some of the questions Sowetan put to two political analysts as South Africans gear up for elections this year.

Professor Somadoda Fikeni, said most voters did not scrutinise manifestos but are rather interested in the leader, despite his or the party's shortcomings.



