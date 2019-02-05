'Casspirs belong in Apartheid Museum'

Shack dwellers' movement Abahlali baseMjondolo has criticised the Durban city council's decision to buy Casspirs worth R20m to protect metro police during violent protests and land grabs.

The municipality bought the armoured vehicles from arms manufacturer Denel Land Systems.

The group, whose actions have often brought them into open conflict with police, the ANC and eThekwini municipality, described the arrival of three of the four Casspirs as "disgraceful".

"We should only see casspirs in the Apartheid Museum. The decision to bring them back to use them against protests and land occupations is disgraceful," Abahlali said in a statement yesterday.

The movement has accused the ANC of mobilising "all kinds of violence against us in Durban using izinkabi [hitmen], the anti-land invasion unit, municipal security guards and two police forces".