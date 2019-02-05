A student has been killed after being shot at the Durban University of Technology's Steve Biko Campus on Tuesday.

The university and the EFF Students Command confirmed the student's death.

Philani Nduli‚ who is the provincial chairperson of the EFF Students Command‚ said the shooting happened as students and security guards clashed.

"I don't know how a real gun suddenly came out‚ but we heard a shot and shortly thereafter a student was rushed to hospital. We later heard that he had died‚" said Nduli.

He identified the deceased student only by his first name‚ but TimesLIVE has chosen not to name him until his family has been notified.