ANC man Thabang Setona gets 12 months, suspended, for that kick

Convicted ANC member Thabang Setona visited the home of his victim twice last year as he tried to beg for forgiveness for assaulting Olivia Makete.

Setona, 36, was sentenced to 12 months suspended for five years by the Johannesburg magistrate's court on January 29, for assaulting Makete during a march at ANC headquarters early

last year.

He was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Makete's husband, Robert Makete told Sowetan yesterday Setona came twice to apologise and even gave them "something" to express his remorse in November.

"It was his father that came first into our home because he was not sure how we would react. We asked him 'why did you leave the person who committed the crime'. He then called him and Setona joined him here and they apologised," said Robert.