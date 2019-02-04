Tycoon accused of using k-word set to take the stand

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya, who has been accused of calling his business partner and friend of over 20 years, Investec CEO Fani Titi, a k****r, is expected to take the stand on Tuesday at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

Ngwenya was charged with two counts of contravening a protection order and crimen injuria for allegedly calling Titi the k-word in an SMS.

It is alleged that Ngwenya called Titi a ‘bantustan boss’ and a ‘Qwaqwa k****r’ in the SMS.