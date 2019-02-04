South Africa

Tycoon accused of using k-word set to take the stand

By Karabo Ledwaba - 04 February 2019 - 14:42
Investec CEO Fani Titi has brought a crimen injuria case against former partner Peter-Paul Ngwenya.
Investec CEO Fani Titi has brought a crimen injuria case against former partner Peter-Paul Ngwenya.
Image: Robert Tshabalala

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya, who has been accused of calling his business partner and friend of over 20 years,  Investec CEO Fani Titi, a k****r, is expected to take the stand on Tuesday at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in Johannesburg.

Ngwenya was charged with two counts of contravening a protection order and crimen injuria for allegedly calling Titi the k-word in an SMS.

It is alleged that Ngwenya called Titi a ‘bantustan boss’ and a ‘Qwaqwa k****r’ in the SMS.

Peter-Paul Ngwenya to ask for discharge in his k-word case

Businessman Peter-Paul Ngwenya will on Thursday apply to be discharged.
News
7 months ago

The pair had fallen out over a R54m deal that went south and ultimately shattered their relationship.

On Monday, Ngwenya’s wife Mirriam took the stand in the state's attempt to find out the details surrounding his arrest.

Constable Michael Makhopa, who is the investigating officer on the case, was also placed on the stand. Makhopa said he was given the case just before Ngwenya’s first appearance and is subsequently not well versed with the case.

The case was postponed until tomorrow when the initial investigating officer will take the stand.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Pastor Bushiri appeared in court on charges of fraud and money laundering
Here is what the EFF manifesto is promising South Africans
X