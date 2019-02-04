Hoërskool Driehoek still shut after bridge collapse

Another pupil has died in hospital following a tragic incident of a walkway bridge collapsing on top of pupils at the Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark last week.

The pupil was in ICU when he succumbed to his injuries on Saturday night. At least four pupils have now been confirmed dead from the tragedy.

"The Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is saddened by the passing away of another child from the Hoërskool Driehoek tragedy, that occurred on Friday. The fourth child died last night [Saturday], at a local hospital," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of theatre on several occasions. Unfortunately, he succumbed to serious injuries. The school leadership will visit the family this morning [yesterday]."