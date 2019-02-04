EFF sweetens manifesto with free goodies
The EFF election manifesto has land and jobs as its central focus, but with the state as the custodian of all land in the country.
The party unveiled its manifesto in Soshanguve on Saturday.
The ANC's stance on land focuses on the security of land and other property ownership, and will allow expropriation of land without compensation only under strict circumstances.
The EFF, however, pushes for all land to be expropriated without compensation, and to be owned by the state.
The constitution can only be changed with a two-thirds majority, which the ANC will not have on its own.
The party would, therefore, need the support of some opposition parties in parliament to pass its amendments to the constitution.
The DA is opposed to any amendments to the constitution that may threaten private ownership of property. This leaves the EFF as key to passing the ANC motion.
EFF leader Julius Malema told the manifesto rally that landlessness and lack of jobs "among black people" were at crisis levels.
The party seeks to solve this problem through a number of interventions such as special economic tax-free zones in townships and rural areas.
The EFF also promised to clamp down on corruption by introducing legislation that imposes a minimum of a 20-years' prison sentence for stealing from the public purse.
On social services, Malema said under an EFF government education would be free and compulsory, that all would be forcefully taken to school until the level of an undergraduate qualification.
He also said the EFF would increase social grants, and that recipients would also get state-sponsored free electricity.
The party said it would also allocate R100bn to a sovereign wealth fund by 2021.
The EFF also set its sights on the ownership patterns of the banks and asset management companies.
The party would "change their management to mainly black Africans, so that they form the majority at all levels of management".