Fourth pupil dies after Hoërskool Driehook walkway collapse

A fourth pupil has died in hospital following the walkway bridge collapse incident at the Hoërskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark on Friday morning.

The Gauteng department of education made the announcement on Sunday.

“The Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is saddened by the passing away of another child from the Hoërskool Driehoek Tragedy, that occurred on Friday, 01 February 2019. The fourth child died last night, 02 February 2019, at a local Hospital," said department spokesperson Steve Mabona.

"His condition was worrisome, as he went in and out of theatre on several occasions. Unfortunately, he succumbed to serious injuries. The school leadership will be visiting the family this morning.”