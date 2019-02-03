DA's Tshwane mayoral candidate Mokgalapa to focus on GladAfrica contract

The new Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for the City of Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa, has committed himself to dealing with the controversial GladAfrica contract which caused serious problems for the outgoing Solly Msimanga.

Mokgalapa made the commitment when he was officially announced by DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty at the party’s offices is Johannesburg on Sunday.

He takes over the troubled capital where Msimanga resigned after bad relations with the city manager, Moeketsi Mosola, led to service delivery disruptions for the city.

Msimanga officially leaves his position on February 11 to focus on his campaign for premier of Gauteng.