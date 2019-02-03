DA's Tshwane mayoral candidate Mokgalapa to focus on GladAfrica contract
The new Democratic Alliance mayoral candidate for the City of Tshwane, Stevens Mokgalapa, has committed himself to dealing with the controversial GladAfrica contract which caused serious problems for the outgoing Solly Msimanga.
Mokgalapa made the commitment when he was officially announced by DA provincial chairperson Mike Moriarty at the party’s offices is Johannesburg on Sunday.
He takes over the troubled capital where Msimanga resigned after bad relations with the city manager, Moeketsi Mosola, led to service delivery disruptions for the city.
Msimanga officially leaves his position on February 11 to focus on his campaign for premier of Gauteng.
Mokgalapa said he had no illusion about the task that lies ahead of him.
“It is a mammoth task…I will strongly address ongoing matters related to big contracts in the city such as GladAfrica and PEU smart meter contract. I will also ensure that senior managers who are legislatively responsible for the running of the city and the functioning of supply chain are held accountable,” he said.
Msimanga has been at loggerheads with Mosola over the R12bn contract with engineering consulting firm Glad Africa.
His relationship with Mosola got so bad that he wrote to DA leader Mmusi Maimane indicating that things had gone so bad that tenders were not being approved which compromised service delivery.
Mokgalapa was born and raised in Tshwane and joined the DA in 1999. He served as a ward and PR councilor in the City of Tshwane for nine years. He holds a degree in political science and an honours degree in international relations.
He is currently the DA’s shadow minister of international relations and co-operations.