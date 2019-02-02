The mood was sombre at Hoerskool Driehoek in Vanderbijlpark as friends‚ family and community members flocked to the school lapa on Saturday to hear the latest on the tragedy that claimed the lives of three pupils on Friday.

The deceased pupils were identified as Marli Curry‚ Jandre Steyn and Rayden Olckers.

Gauteng education department HOD Edward Mosuwe confirmed that three learners had been discharged from hospital‚ and 20 learners were still receiving medical attention after sustaining multiple injuries when a walkway at the school collapsed.

Mosuwe‚ who gave feedback on behalf of education MEC Panyaza Lesufi‚ could not comment on the nature of the injuries. However‚ reports said the injuries included broken legs.

“The school principal‚ governing body and the MEC... have been able to go to the different hospitals to go and check on the progress of recuperation that these young people are making. We are satisfied that they are under good healthcare and we wish them a speedy recovery‚” he said.