A bloody shootout between police and a gang of alleged cash-in-transit robbers left nine people dead - including two policemen - in northern KwaZulu-Natal on Friday night.

A female police officer was also left injured.

In a statement national commissioner General Khehla John Sitole said the shoot-out occurred during a brazen attack on a CIT vehicle along Hlabisa Road‚ near Nongoma.

He said members of the South African Police Service’s Special Task Force (STF) and Crime Intelligence (CI) were following up on intelligence that a cash-in-transit (CIT) vehicle was going to be attacked.

"At about 7pm last night a group of heavily armed suspects attacked the security vehicle and used explosives to access the cash along Hlabisa road‚" he said.

However‚ members from the SAPS teams‚ the STF and CI responded speedily‚ which resulted in a shootout between them and the robbers.

"Seven suspects‚ a member from CI and a STF member‚ were killed during the skirmish. A female member who was shot in the leg is currently receiving medical treatment."