A prayer circle formed shortly after the incident‚ with family and community members gathering to console each other and find out if their children were affected.

"I am still not fine. What I saw was very bad‚" added the cleaner.

A pupil from a nearby school‚ Transvalia‚ could not help but cry as he arrived at the Driehoek school to check on his friends.

"I don’t know if they are okay‚ I have been trying to call them but none of them picked up their phones‚" said the weeping grade 9 pupil‚ Marco Lintvelt.

Linvtvet said the two schools often met for sports tournaments.

"In the field we were competitors‚ but outside we were good friends‚" he told SowetanLIVE.

Lintvelt placed a bunch of flowers on the school gates to pay his respects to the victims.

When SowetanLIVE visited the school‚ which has since been declared a crime scene‚ a small portion of the bridge was seen to have fallen.