Vet shot dead at his Pretoria practice

By Ernest Mabuza - 01 February 2019 - 17:05
A vet holding a puppy
Image: 123rf/ olegdudko

A veterinary surgeon was shot dead in Pretoria on Thursday evening.

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubele said three people were involved in the shooting of the vet at his practice in Moot. They made off in a silver Nissan Tiida.

A woman rang a bell at the practice‚ which has a security gate and intercom‚ according to a person with information about the incident.

"As soon as the door clicked open the woman stepped back and let two guys with guns in‚ while she went back to the getaway car‚" the person said.

Makhubele said the the shooting was under investigation.

According to social media posts‚ the same modus operandi had been used in other recent robberies - but police could not confirm this.

