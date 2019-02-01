South Africa

State capture inquiry security guards call police on 'fake cop'

By Penwell Dlamini - 01 February 2019 - 08:13
State Capture Inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.
Image: Alaister Russell

A man has been arrested for trying to gain access at the offices of the lawyers of the state capture commission in Parktown, Johannesburg.

Police spokesperson Lt Kay Makhubele told Sowetan police were called at a building across Empire Road where a suspicious man had arrived.

"The man came and said he has come to submit something. Security discovered that he had not come through the right channels," Makhubele said.

"He also had a firearm, a pellet gun. He was arrested because he lied and said he is a cop. He also said he is an informant and was also a reservist. His story did not add up. Police were called because he had already been detained so that they could get information about him. He has been arrested. He is a 56-year-old man."

There was confusion earlier when the detectives were seen arriving at the state capture commission building with intention to arrest someone.

Makhubele said the man in question did not come to the building where the commission is taking place.

He is facing the charges of impersonating a police officer.

