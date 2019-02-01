Former member of parliament Dennis Bloem has detailed how his former ANC colleagues turned against him when he spoke out about ongoing corruption between the correctional services department and Bosasa.

Bloem‚ now a member of the Congress of the People‚ was testifying at the Zondo state capture inquiry on Friday‚ where he implicated members of the ANC in protecting Bosasa and correctional services officials allegedly linked to corruption.

Bloem served as the chairman of parliament’s portfolio committee on correctional services between 2004 and 2009. He alleged that then prisons commissioner Linda Mti had the support and protection of Ngconde Balfour‚ the department’s minister at the time.

"To me it was quite clear that Mti had the support and the protection of Balfour. That is what I have seen and what I have observed. Balfour was very protective of Mti‚" Bloem told the commission.