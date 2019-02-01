A minibus taxi laden with passengers somersaulted several times before crashing into a house north of Durban on Friday.

The accident‚ which occurred in Amaoti near Inanda‚ claimed the life of a 25-year-old man. Six others‚ including a six-year-old‚ were injured.

Crisis medical spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said emergency services were "met with the twisted frame of a Toyota Hi-Ace which had rolled several times down an embankment‚ before coming to a rest against a house".