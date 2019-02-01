Bushiri wants to reach out to family of stampede victim

Shepherd Bushiri’s church, the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG), has asked the CRL Rights Commission to facilitate talks with the family of one of three women killed in a stampede at the church on December 28.

“We have met two of the families. We are still banking on the CRL [Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities] to assist us in breaking the deadlock between the one remaining family and we hope the CRL will assist with Sanco [SA National Civic Organisation],” the church’s spokesperson Maynard Manyowa.