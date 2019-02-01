ANC loses bid to get back its website domain name

The ANC’s bid to have the domain name of its original website returned to it has failed after the South African Institute of Intellectual Property Law (SAIIPL) refused its dispute against Unwembi Communications.

A battle between the ANC and the communications company, that has left the ruling party without its official website, has been going on since September last year.

Unwembi Communications is suing the ANC for R32m for hosting and developing the party’s website and membership system, which it says the party has not paid for.

When the ANC’s official website went down in September, attorneys for Unwembi Communications said they had instructed the service provider to withhold services until the monies had been paid. In October, the party launched its new “revamped” website but on a completely different domain name.

