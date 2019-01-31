TotalShutdown campaigners call on Ramaphosa to take action on gender-based violence

The activists further complain that the declaration after the presidential summit against gender-based violence held in November last year has not been signed.

Ramaphosa called the gender summit to get to the problems that have caused the government to fail in ending gender violence in the country.At the summit, survivors of domestic violence laid bare the facts as they detailed their horrific incidents of rape at the hands of men before Ramaphosa and justice minister Michael Masutha.

The summit brought tears to Speaker Baleka Mbete as one rape victim pulled aside her dress to show the public the suffering she endured as a result of the ordeal.

“As the nation anticipates the upcoming State of the Nation Address [Sona 2019], women of this country demand action instead of another speech by the president and government of South Africa. We demand tangible outcomes and real action in the form of budget allocations, competent appointments to addressing this crisis, a declaration of a state of emergency on violence against women and gender nonconforming persons, immediate appointing and resourcing of an interim structure as agreed upon at the gender summit and overall prioritisation of women’s right to safety,” the activists said in their letter.

Efforts to get comment from Ramaphosa’s spokesperson Khusela Sangoni-Khawe did not yield any results by the time of publishing.