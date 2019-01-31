South Africa

Serial rapist sentenced to 55 years in jail

By Promise Marupeng - 31 January 2019 - 10:48
Convicted serial rapist Sanele Khumalo was linked to several rapes through DNA.
Convicted serial rapist Sanele Khumalo was linked to several rapes through DNA.
Image: 123RF/Andreypopov

A 28-year-old serial rapist from Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal was on Thursday sentenced to 55 years in prison for raping three women.

Sanele Khumalo was arrested in August 2012 after assaulting and raping a 22-year-old woman. This after he broke into her home while she was sleeping at night.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said: “Khumalo had been on the run from police [after the incident] but he was later  arrested in Gauteng after  a manhunt was launched."

Serial rapist 'first-time offender' says lawyer in mitigation of sentence

As serial rapist Joseph Rasempane Mahloma awaits his sentencing‚ he has managed to secure an acquittal on one of the 91 charges of which he was ...
News
6 days ago

After Khumalo's arrest and DNA tests, he was linked to two more rapes that he committed between 2010 and 2011.

“His cases were investigated by the Dundee Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit and they were all centralised at the Enquthu Regional Court where he was sentenced to 55 years [on Thursday],” Mbhele said.  “We are against women abuse, domestic violence and all criminal activities.”

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Angelo Agrizzi: Everything you need to know from his testimony
‘Watson had Zuma in his pocket’- Agrizzi tells state capture commission
X