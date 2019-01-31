Serial rapist sentenced to 55 years in jail

A 28-year-old serial rapist from Dundee in KwaZulu-Natal was on Thursday sentenced to 55 years in prison for raping three women.

Sanele Khumalo was arrested in August 2012 after assaulting and raping a 22-year-old woman. This after he broke into her home while she was sleeping at night.

Police spokesperson Thembeka Mbhele said: “Khumalo had been on the run from police [after the incident] but he was later arrested in Gauteng after a manhunt was launched."