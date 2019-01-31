No more retrenchments at the SABC - for now

The SABC will not be retrenching its employees this year.

This comes after a decision not to renew the notice of consultation on retrenchments which expired today.

In light of a growing wage bill among others, the SABC in September last year announced that it has taken a decision to retrench over 2,000 of its staff members, which consisted of 981 permanent staff as well as 1,200 freelancers.

According to the notice sent to staff on Thursday, the SABC has halted the retrenchment process for a period of 14 months pending a skills audit which will better inform them on who to keep and who to let go.

This decision was informed by “constructive and extensive” meetings with the parliamentary portfolio committee on communications, labour organisations and SABC’s employees.