Mentally disabled teen 'sold into marriage' to 61-year-old man
The uncle of a mentally disabled teenager who was sold into marriage at the age of 13 to a 61-year-old man is to stand trial for human trafficking in Port Elizabeth.
The uncle and two women allegedly involved in trafficking the child appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.
HeraldLIVE reported on Thursday that the teen‚ whose mother died when she was nine‚ was informed in November 2016 that she would not be going back to school at Bizana in the Eastern Cape.
The 61-year-old man from Greenbushes in PE had already entered into lobola negotiations with her uncle and she was to be married.
The girl was allegedly put into a taxi destined for PE‚ where she was met by the man. Upon refusing his advances‚ however‚ she was throttled and raped at his home.
She was eventually helped by another woman to escape and the matter was reported to the police.
The "husband" is facing an additional charge of rape. The trial has been set for March 11.
None of the accused has been asked to plead.