Mentally disabled teen 'sold into marriage' to 61-year-old man

The uncle of a mentally disabled teenager who was sold into marriage at the age of 13 to a 61-year-old man is to stand trial for human trafficking in Port Elizabeth.

The uncle and two women allegedly involved in trafficking the child appeared in the Eastern Cape High Court in Port Elizabeth on Wednesday.

HeraldLIVE reported on Thursday that the teen‚ whose mother died when she was nine‚ was informed in November 2016 that she would not be going back to school at Bizana in the Eastern Cape.

The 61-year-old man from Greenbushes in PE had already entered into lobola negotiations with her uncle and she was to be married.