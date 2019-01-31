Man told to apologise for k-word

The Equality Court in Muizenburg, Cape Town, has ruled that the words "black b***h" and "k****r" are hurtful.

Now, 66-year-old Ronald Fivelman has been ordered to give an unconditional written apology to Nomtha Macala, 37, the woman on the receiving end of those words.

In October 2017, Fivelman and Macala got into a heated argument over a parking bay outside Fivelman's house.

According to affidavits filed in court by both parties during the two-day trial in November, racial slurs were uttered by both parties.

In her court papers Macala said she was in distress after her car broke down while on her way to work and she was relieved to see a parking spot.

She removed the traffic cone so she could move her broken-down car from the traffic lane while waiting for roadside assistance.

The space was in front of Fivelman's house and she said he started shouting at her and using racial slurs.

"He called me a k****r and a black b***h. I tried to explain to him why I removed the cone but he didn't want to listen and carried on with his verbal attack on me," Macala claimed.