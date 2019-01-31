Jiba and Mrwebi sabotaged investigations, Willie Hofmeyr tells Mokgoro commission

Suspended deputy director of public prosecutions Nomgcobo Jiba prosecuted those who were perceived as obstacles to corruption and state capture.

This was a damning statement from deputy national director of public prosecutions at the NPA, Willie Hofmeyr when he testified at an inquiry into his colleagues Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi's fitness to hold office.

"It’s incredibly difficult to have people work in an organisation that are either spying on the organisation to give information to accused people or trying to sabotage its work in various ways."