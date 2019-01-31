The challenges of poverty alleviation‚ reducing unemployment and attracting new investors are dominating discussions at the cabinet lekgotla currently taking place in Tshwane.

The two-day lekgotla‚ which began on Wednesday‚ is mapping out the government’s priorities for what is an election year.

Minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams said discussions are focusing on taking stock of how government has performed since last year but also crucial steps government needs to take to move the country forward.

“Different departments are coming on board saying this is what we need to build on. The major priorities are giving an account of what happened since last year but also planning of what should happen in the next administration. That is what we will be focusing on‚” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.