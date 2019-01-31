Food Lover's Market reopens in Soweto after salad-loving rat scare

A Food Lover's Market store in which a rat was captured on video three weeks ago feasting on fresh food on display is back in business after being given permission to resume operations.

The store in Diepkloof reopened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

Environmental health practitioners had told the company it could resume operations after it was shut down three weeks ago due to substandard conditions‚ said Lesego Mathibela at the MMC for health and social development's office.

Mathibela said health practitioners had visited the outlet to ensure that it had reached a state of compliance after a notice was issued to deep-cleanse and fumigate the premises.

Health MMC Mpho Phalatse said it was important that traders followed food safety regulations to avoid being shut down.