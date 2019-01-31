EFF vows to unseat DA in Tshwane

"We are just going to enter into elections and immediately after that, we are going to take over this municipality of Tshwane and make sure the people of Atteridgeville, Mabopane, GaRankuwa and Soshanguve are given proper houses and land," said Shivambu.

Some residents of the townships have grown disillusioned with the DA-run City of Tshwane, claiming it has neglected their areas since taking power from the ANC in 2016. Shivambu said that when they went into coalition with the DA after the 2016 local government elections, they were under the impression the party would be against corruption and follow protocol.

"We thought we would remove the corrupt ANC out of the municipality, but we replaced them with another problem. The only solution we are left with now is to take over the government of Tshwane."

In the municipal elections in 2016, no party secured a majority, leaving the DA with no choice but to flirt with the EFF, Cope, UDM, ACDP and FF+ to form a government.

Meanwhile, Tshwane municipal manager Moeketsi Mosola will know his fate today after the auditor-general found that the city's R1.2bn contract with engineering company Glad Africa was awarded irregularly.