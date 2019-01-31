Church members fling 'holy water' at cops trying to rescue chained man

"Jesus of Nazareth get these devils out of here‚" a group of women screamed as they threw warm "holy" water on police using bolt cutters to free a young man from the chains church members had allegedly used to tether him to a tyre.

This bizarre scene played out in the yard of St John's Church in Motherwell in the Eastern Cape shortly after a HeraldLIVE team stumbled upon the 20-year-old man in chains.

Police efforts later to free Songezo Ntiyantiya from his chains took a rather comical turn when a handful of women – some still in their church gear – pitched up with buckets of warm water‚ which they flung at "the devils and intruders".