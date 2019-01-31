'ANC used Bosasa facilities for polls'

The ANC has once again been dragged through the mud at the state capture inquiry after it emerged yesterday that controversial prisons facilities company Bosasa allegedly hosted the party's call centre at its offices ahead of the national elections in 2014.

Bosasa also threw a massive celebration at its premises for the ANC after its victory at the polls was announced.

The deal to host the call centre and the celebration at Bosasa's expense was allegedly struck by environmental affairs minister and alleged Bosasa benefactor, Nomvula Mokonyane.

The startling revelations were made by former Bosasa central divisions manager Frans Vorster at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.