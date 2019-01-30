Waze is making beacons to keep drivers connected through tunnels

Waze revealed this week that it has partnered with Port Authority and MTA to place Waze Beacons in tunnels to help users navigate even when out of GPS range.

Waze defines their Beacons as "small devices that keep you connected in dead-zones." Basically, they're Bluetooth-connected, battery-powered microcontrollers that keep your GPS from getting lost even when out of GPS range, and on Tuesday, the company announced that Waze Beacons supporting navigation within a handful of New York and New Jersey tunnels are now live.