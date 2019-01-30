State capture: How Bosasa laundered money through a Krugersdorp prawn farm

Former Bosasa chief financial officer Andries van Tonder has detailed how the company crooked its books to derail investigations by revenue service Sars and launder cash for bribes.

Testifying at the state capture inquiry on Wednesday, Van Tonder described Bosasa’s failed venture into the aquaculture business via a project called SeaArk Africa which aimed to breed seawater prawns in a controlled environment.

"Large sum of monies were transferred to SeaArk. Up to about R50m over three years was earmarked to pay consulting fees to various consultants on the project. We could not continue with the commercial build-out of the project due to the lack of funding. There were also other operational concerns which prevented this project from being continued," Van Tonder said.

To mitigate the losses from the project, SeaArk’s name was changed to Bosasa Supply Chain Management.

"Bosasa Supply Chain Management could be used for income tax management. Basically food items were on-sold from Bosasa Supply Chain Management to Bosasa Operations at a profit margin of about 20%. That profit was offset against the losses it previously incurred," Van Tonder said.

He said the value of the benefit was about R37m.